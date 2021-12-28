Farm Credit Donates $115,000 to Local Food Banks

Westminster, MD, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidAtlantic Farm Credit, a members-owned cooperative and an institution of the national Farm Credit system, donated a total of $115,000 in December to local food banks within their five state territory:

$50,000 to Feeding Pennsylvania (part of a joint donation of $110,000 with AgChoice Farm Credit)

$25,000 to the Maryland Food Bank

$25,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware

$10,000 to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks (part of a joint $40,000 donation with Colonial Farm Credit and Farm Credit of the Virginias)

$5,000 to the Mountaineer Food Bank in West Virginia (part of a joint $10,000 donation with Farm Credit of the Virginias)

“We are appreciative of the work our local food banks are doing to help fight food insecurity in our communities,” said Tom Truitt, President and CEO of MidAtlantic Farm Credit. “Farm Credit’s cooperative structure allows us to support rural families and organizations who keep the region running. Many of our members also provide resources to food banks each year through money, time, equipment, man-power, and the bountiful food they grow.”

Jane Clements, CEO of Feeding Pennsylvania, said “This donation will help our member food banks serve those in need throughout our community during the holiday season and year. It allows us to ensure everyone we serve has the opportunity to partake in holiday traditions while also benefitting our local agricultural community.”

Jennifer Small, Senior Regional Program Director for the Maryland Food Bank, added “The $25,000 donation will enable us to purchase thousands of pounds of shelf-stable food items in support of the more than one in two individuals currently facing food insecurity within our eight county service territory on the Eastern Shore.”

Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky said “We will be able to provide 75,000 meals to our neighbors in need. Far too many in our community are still struggling from the economic impacts of the pandemic, and this donation will help us bring hope to so many. Together, we can make things brighter during challenging times.”

These donations are in addition to the $25,000 MidAtlantic Farm Credit donated to food banks in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia for poultry in September during Hunger Action Month and National Poultry Month.

