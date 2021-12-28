QPR Software Will Initiate Co-Operation Negotiations to Renew Company’s Organizational Structure

English Finnish

QPR SOFTWARE PLC, INSIDE INFORMATION, DECEMBER 28, 2021 AT 10:00 AM

QPR Software and its subsidiary QPR Services will initiate co-operation negotiations in accordance with the Co-operation Act regarding an organizational change.

The aim is to change the company's organizational structure to enable an effective execution of investments aimed at company's growth and scalability of operations. The negotiations concern all personnel in Finland. Negotiations may lead to redundancies of up to 9 positions and reorganization of work duties, as well as to formation of up to 9 new positions.

Company estimates that possible one-time costs related to restructuring are max. 100.000€. One-time costs will be recorded in quarter one financial results.

Negotiations will begin on January 3, 2022 and the duration of negotiations is 14 days.

QPR Software Plc

Additional information

Jussi Vasama, CEO

tel. +358 50 380 9893

email: jussi.vasama(at)qpr.com

