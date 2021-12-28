Men’s Black Waterproof Parka Jacket Canada – Best Winter Coats End Of Year Deals

Montréal, Canada, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest item in Frank And Oak’s outerwear range is a seam-sealed, fully waterproof parka developed to withstand even extreme weather conditions, including wind, rain, and snow.

One of the most technical garments in Frank And Oak’s range, the sustainable coat is crafted with a double layer of 100% recycled polyester from used plastic bottles, with two-way stretch for fit and comfort.

The Capital winter coat in black has been developed to keep wearers warm and dry even in harsh winter conditions, using smart Featherless Primaloft Silver insulation as a cruelty- and animal-free alternative to down. An innovative material, the faux down acts and feels like real feathers, but helps to retain body heat even when wet. However, this is unlikely to be put to the test thanks to the parka’s fully seam-sealed design, created to keep both wind and rain out in combination with its magnetic front closure and zipper, and neoprene collar. As such, wearers can expect to be comfortable and snug in temperatures as low as -30°C.

Crafted for style and practicality, the eco-conscious parka coat also features a recycled polyester lining and label, a NATULON® recycled zipper tape and jersey extensions in each sleeve, with a handy thumbhole for mobility and warmth. Frank And Oak’s design also includes a useful inside media pocket for storing smart devices, with an earphone hole.

As previously announced, customers can choose the Capital winter jacket in the ever-wearable black and rosin colours, or a sleek and modern pale grey. Each colour is available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

“One of the best winter jackets I’ve worn to date,” said a satisfied customer. “It’s a really well thought-out jacket that does an excellent job at keeping the cold winter winds out. Plus points for being made of sustainable material as well. The magnetic buttons on the jacket are an amazing feature that all winter jackets should honestly have. Also, the jacket is light and great for travelling.”

