Arrival begins proving ground trials of its electric Bus

Arrival has started proving ground trials on schedule in Q4 2021



The vehicles are going through extensive testing, ahead of certification and public roads trials next year as planned

LONDON, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), pioneer of a unique new method of design and production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announced it has started trials of the Arrival Bus at a testing facility in the UK. The vehicles will be going through rigorous validation and testing ahead of certification.

The Arrival Bus is creating a new and improved public transportation experience for all users – from the drivers and passengers to the engineers, cleaners, and fleet owners – and reducing costs for operators, making the transition to electric vehicles more economically viable. The vehicle takes advantage of Arrival’s software ecosystem, enabling full connectivity, digital customisation, and deep access to vehicle behaviour and data. The vehicle can be tailored to meet local cities’ needs with its modular design, which enables configuration of length, range, battery, and passenger capacity.

“This is a key milestone for Arrival and we’re thrilled to have started proving ground trials, where the Bus is currently going through testing, ahead of EU certification and public road trials next year,” said Franck Dessenis, Vice President of Bus Platform, Arrival. “We’ve seen a strong interest in the Bus this year, specifically from governments who are looking to upgrade their public transportation networks, in order to achieve their zero-emission pledges. We’re partnering closely with governments, cities, and operators to build infrastructure solutions and seamless mobility services for local communities to support their clean energy targets.”

“This marks an important day as all of our milestones for 2021 have been achieved. We now look forward to bringing our vehicles, led by the Bus, to the market beginning in 2022, built by our Microfactories and helping to make the air cleaner around the world,” said Avinash Rugoobur, President, Arrival.

The first Arrival Bus features up to three doors, with flexible passenger seating capacity across the entire flat floor, allowing for greater accessibility, as well as creating more usable standing space and the ability for passengers to travel more comfortably. The vehicle also has wrap-around exterior and interior screens, adaptable lighting, transparent roof and a suite of digital features.

The Bus uses in-house components that are also found on the Arrival Van and Car, and Arrival’s lightweight recyclable composite materials. This, alongside common suspension and the wheels and tires at front and rear, means the Bus is estimated to be lighter than other battery-electric buses in the market today.

Following proving ground trials, Arrival will commence public road trials of the Bus with First Bus – one of the UK’s largest transport operators – in Q1 2022. The trials will see Arrival’s vehicles operating on existing First Bus routes in the UK. Arrival is expected to begin production for the Bus in Q2 2022.

