Play 2 Earn NFT Project 'Goons of Balatroon' Launches Genesis Goon Card Pack Sale

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goons of Balatroon (GOB), one of the hottest, wackiest NFT Card Trading game universes of 2021, has announced the launch of their Genesis Goon Card Packs, available for purchase in their online store beginning today.



Goons of Balatroon is a collection that debuted in August 2021 with 9,696 Goon avatar character NFTs. Individuals who own a Goon Avatar can currently earn and accumulate $GOB rewards by delisting their assets from the marketplace. Each of the unique Goon characters will appear in an NFT-based play-to-earn trading card game set to launch in Q1 2022. The game will be a battle for the mythical land of Balatroon and explore the Goon lore as factions fight for the control of Balatroon using Goon Cards, with the goal of winning $GOB token rewards. Players can participate in the $GOB economy and craft abilities that will lead them to victory against the competition.

The newly launched Genesis Packs are NFT digital assets that contain five Genesis Goon Card NFTs. The packs can be claimed in one of three ways. Individuals who own a Goon Avatar NFT can claim a single free pack per Goon Avatar NFT and use accumulated $GOB from the rewards platform to purchase additional packs. For those who do not own a Goon Avatar NFT, packs can be purchased using $GOB and $ETH.

The Genesis Packs Sale starts on 22nd of December and lasts until sold out. To make a purchase a Metamask Wallet is needed. Packs will be tradable right away on the Immutable X marketplace.

Genesis Packs are available for 0.0069 $ETH/1000 $GOB, with discounts available for multiple pack purchases. Each pack contains five random cards which offer either Common (75.17%), Rare (21.42%), Epic (3.14%), or Legendary (0.27%) rarity in either a Regular or Shiny edition. The Genesis Packs will be unopenable upon purchase, with the unpacking functionality becoming available in January 2022, ahead of the game's launch. The minted NFTs can be bought, sold, and traded on Immutable X's gasless marketplace.

The launch of the Genesis Packs is the most recent milestone in the Goons of Balatroon's roadmap. In 2022, collectors and fans of the Goons universe can look forward to a $GOB Token Launch, Game Launch (with a play-to-earn event launch celebration), Crafting Stations which give players the ability to craft new Goon Card NFTs using $GOB and NFT Leasing functionality that allows users to lease their Goons NFT to share the rewards.

If you are interested in obtaining a Genesis Pack, visit the Goons of Balatroon online store .

