The Global Pneumatic Actuator Market is expected to grow by $ 758.67 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period

48% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of pneumatic actuators in food and beverage industry for sterile applications and emerging applications of pneumatic actuators in biomedical industry. In addition, the increasing use of pneumatic actuators in food and beverage industry for sterile applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pneumatic actuator market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The pneumatic actuator market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Quarter-turn pneumatic actuator

• Multi-turn pneumatic actuator

• Linear pneumatic actuator



By End-user

• Chemical and petrochemical industry

• Oil and gas industry

• Power generation industry

• Mining industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the capitalization of growth momentum in oil and gas pipeline marketas one of the prime reasons driving the pneumatic actuator market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on pneumatic actuator market covers the following areas:

• Pneumatic actuator market sizing

• Pneumatic actuator market forecast

• Pneumatic actuator market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pneumatic actuator market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Bosch Rexroth AG, Crane Co., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rotork Plc, and SMC Corp. Also, the pneumatic actuator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

