The Global Electric Water Heater Market is expected to grow by $ 6.80 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period

56% during the forecast period. Our report on the electric water heater market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological innovations in design and higher efficiency and government initiatives promoting energy-efficient water heating solutions. In addition, technological innovations in design and higher efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric water heater market analysis includes product, end-user, and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The electric water heater market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Storage electric water heater

• Tankless electric water heater



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased demand for electric heat pump water heateras one of the prime reasons driving the electric water heater market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric water heater market vendors that include A. O. Smith Corp., Ariston Thermo Spa, ATC Electrical and Mechanical Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Bandini Scaldabagni SpA, Bradford White Corp., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., and Rinnai Corp. Also, the electric water heater market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

