The Global Pressure Pumping Market is expected to grow by $ 4.20 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.91% during the forecast period

91% during the forecast period. Our report on the pressure pumping market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investments in oil and gas E&P activities and increasing global rig activity. In addition, rising investments in oil and gas E and P activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pressure pumping market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The pressure pumping market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Hydraulic fracturing

• Cementing

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• MEA

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activitiesas one of the prime reasons driving the pressure pumping market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on pressure pumping market covers the following areas:

• Pressure pumping market sizing

• Pressure pumping market forecast

• Pressure pumping market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pressure pumping market vendors that include Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., FTS International Inc., Halliburton Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., NOV Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Trican Well Service Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc. Also, the pressure pumping market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

