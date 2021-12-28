The Global Hybrid Fabric Market is expected to grow by $ 227.95 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.78% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hybrid Fabric Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192468/?utm_source=GNW

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the hybrid fabric market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in demand for hybrid fabrics in sports & recreation, and wind energy industries and rising demand for hybrid fabrics in the automotive and aerospace industry. In addition, rise in demand for hybrid fabrics in sports & recreation, and wind energy industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hybrid fabric market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The hybrid fabric market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• automotive

• aerospace and defense

• wind energy

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the balance in cost and performance characteristicsas one of the prime reasons driving the hybrid fabric market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hybrid fabric market covers the following areas:

• Hybrid fabric market sizing

• Hybrid fabric market forecast

• Hybrid fabric market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hybrid fabric market vendors that include Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd, BGF Industries Inc., Exel Composites Plc, Gurit Holding AG, Hacotech GmbH, Hexcel Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, and Textum Inc. Also, the hybrid fabric market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

