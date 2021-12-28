The Global Cold Storage Market is expected to grow by $ 31.97 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.79% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cold Storage Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192465/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cold storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing awareness about reducing wastage of food and the growing demand for perishable goods. In addition, growing awareness about reducing wastage of food is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cold storage market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The cold storage market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• meat and seafood

• fruits and vegetables

• bakery and confectionery

• dairy and frozen products

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing need for temperature control to prevent food loss and potential health hazardsas one of the prime reasons driving the cold storage market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cold storage market covers the following areas:

• Cold storage market sizing

• Cold storage market forecast

• Cold storage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cold storage market vendors that include Americold Realty Trust, Interstate Cold Storage Inc., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., Oceana Group Ltd., Stellar Development Foundation, VersaCold Logistics Services, and Wabash National Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

