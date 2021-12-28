The Global Feed Acidifiers Market is expected to grow by $ 493.96 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Feed Acidifiers Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192464/?utm_source=GNW

76% during the forecast period. Our report on the feed acidifiers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for animal feed and the increasing consumption of meat and poultry. In addition, the growing demand for animal feed is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The feed acidifiers market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The feed acidifiers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Propionic acid

• Formic acid

• Lactic acid

• Citric acid

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for dairy productsas one of the prime reasons driving the feed acidifiers market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on feed acidifiers market covers the following areas:

• Feed acidifiers market sizing

• Feed acidifiers market forecast

• Feed acidifiers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading feed acidifiers market vendors that include ADDCON GmbH, Anpario Plc, BASF SE, Corbion nv, Impextraco NV, Jefo, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Nutreco NV, and Perstorp Holding AB. Also, the feed acidifiers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192464/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________