The Global Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market is expected to grow by $ 6.21 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period

21 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period. Our report on the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand from carbonated soft drink (CSD) market and the growing demand of amorphous PET owing to its wide range of applications. In addition, increasing demand from carbonated soft drink (CSD) market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Bottles

• Film/sheets

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in consumption of packaging materialas one of the prime reasons driving the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (pet) market covers the following areas:

• Amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market sizing

• Amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market forecast

• Amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market vendors that include Alpek SAB de CV, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Far Eastern New Century Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., JBF Industries Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., NEo GROUP UAB, Plastiverd Pet Reciclado SA, and Polisan Hellas SA. Also, the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

