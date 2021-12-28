The Global Commerce Cloud Market is expected to grow by $ 27.33 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 26.41% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commerce Cloud Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192459/?utm_source=GNW

41% during the forecast period. Our report on the commerce cloud market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing social media penetration and the need for optimizing operational efficiency. In addition, growing social media penetration is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The commerce cloud market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The commerce cloud market is segmented as below:

By Component

• platforms

• services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the surging demand for e-commerceas one of the prime reasons driving the commerce cloud market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Commerce cloud market sizing

• Commerce cloud market forecast

• Commerce cloud market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commerce cloud market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apptus Technologies AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Sitecore Holding II AS, and VTEX eCommerce Platform Ltd. Also, the commerce cloud market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

