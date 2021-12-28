Cannabis Market Size to Reach $ 128.92 Billion by 2028; Genetic Development and Modification of the Cannabis Boost the Market Demand, States Vantage Market Research (VMR)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cannabis market size is expected to reach USD 128.92 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.19% during the forecast period. Various research activities on genetic development and modification of the cannabis plant, developments in legal rights on creation of cannabis and manifestation of medicinal properties of cannabis are the factors that impelling the growth of cannabis market during the forecast period. Whereas, complicated regulatory structure for cannabis usage is impeding the growth of cannabis market. Like other regions, Asia pacific is also found in legalization process of cannabis. Thus, they are expected to generate huge opportunities in this region., states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Cannabis Market, By Product Type (Flowers, Concentrates, and Others), By Application (Medical, and Recreational), By Compound (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Cannabidiol (CBD), and Balanced THC & CBD), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).” The market size valued at USD 20.05 billion in 2020.



Market Overview :

Legalization will Impact the Demand for Cannabis

Cannabis is a stiff upright stem plant and basically used as a drug. It is legalized in many countries because of its high medical usage. Cannabis has various health benefits such as controls and reduces epileptic seizures, helps people suffering from PTSD, protects a brain after a stroke, relieves rheumatoid arthritis, alleviates the side effects of chemotherapy. All these benefits are accelerating the growth of cannabis market in the near future. Many governments give an approval for the production and selling of cannabis in the market which in turn improves the cannabis global market demand in the coming years. For example, recently, Australian government allowed cannabis producers to export medical cannabis and its products to the global market.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Cannabis Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cannabis-market-1098

The Report on Cannabis Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Company Profiles

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

COVID Impact Analysis

Global and Regional Dynamics



Cannabis Demand for Recreational and Medical Application Fuels North America Market

North America is accounted to dominate the growth of cannabis market during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand of cannabis for recreational and medical application. In addition to this, many industry players are concentrating on the development of cannabis in the region, thus helping to fuel the cannabis market demand in the region. For example, Aphria Inc., and Tilray, Inc., Canadian pharmaceutical and cannabis companies, signed an agreement to combine their businesses and create the world’s largest cannabis company. Together, they provide low-cost cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities with branded cannabis in Canada. Also, Tilray, Inc., a global pioneer in medical cannabis research, launched the medical cannabis edibles in THC and CBD-rich varieties of chocolates and soft chew gummies.

List of Prominent Players in the Cannabis Market:

SR. NO. COMPANY HEADQUARTER 1. Tilray Toronto, Canada 2. Canopy Growth Corp. Smiths Falls, Canada 3. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC Cambridge, United Kingdom 4. Aurora Cannabis Inc. Edmonton, Canada 5. Aphria Inc. Toronto, Canada 6. MedReLeaf Corp. Toronto, Canada 7. CV sciences Inc. California, United States 8. Delta 9 Cannabis Winnipeg, Canada 9. Cannimed Therapeutics Inc. Saskatoon, Canada 10. Vivo Cannabis Greater Napanee, Canada

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cannabis Market by Product Type (Flowers, Concentrates, Others), by Application (Medical, Recreational), by Compound (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-dominant, Cannabidiol (CBD)-dominant, Balanced THC & CBD), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/cannabis-market-037806

Recent Development:

October 2021: Canopy Growth announced the acquisition of Wana Brands, which is cannabis edibles brand in North America.

April 2021: Canopy Growth announced the acquisition of The Supreme Cannabis Company.

December 2021: Tilray, Inc. announced that its medical subsidiary, Aphria, has launched medical cannabis oral strips in THC and CBD-rich varieties.

This market titled “Cannabis Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 20.05 Billion Market Forecast for 2028 USD 128.92 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR of 26.19% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Product Type Flowers Concentrates Other product types

Application Medical Recreational

Compound Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Cannabidiol (CBD) Balanced THC & CBD

Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

