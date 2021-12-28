English Finnish

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, changes in management December 28, 2021 at 13 pm.

New Appointment at Panostaja Oyj: Mika Yletyinen becomes CEO of Oscar Software





Mika Yletyinen, (Technician Engineer, born 1967) has been appointed the new CEO of Panostaja investment Oscar Software Holdings Oy. Yletyinen takes on the duties of CEO no later than April 1, 2022.

Mika Yletyinen has versatile and strong expertise in the management of technology and software companies. Prior to joining Oscar, Yletyinen worked as CEO at Empower IM Oy. During his career, Yletyinen has worked in management positions in international IT organisations such as McAfee, Stonesoft, Tieto Corporation and Nokia.

Additional information:

Tapio Tommila, CEO, Panostaja Oyj, +358 40 527 6311





