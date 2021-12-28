The Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market is expected to grow by $ 374.30 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.67% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192451/?utm_source=GNW

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the nanocrystalline cellulose market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from the packaging industry and increasing demand for sustainable products with improved material science. In addition, growing demand from the packaging industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The nanocrystalline cellulose market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The nanocrystalline cellulose market is segmented as below:

By Application

• composites and packaging

• paper processing

• biomedicine

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for nanocrystalline cellulose in biomedical applicationsas one of the prime reasons driving the nanocrystalline cellulose market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on nanocrystalline cellulose market covers the following areas:

• Nanocrystalline cellulose market sizing

• Nanocrystalline cellulose market forecast

• Nanocrystalline cellulose market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nanocrystalline cellulose market vendors that include American Process International LLC, Anomera Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Blue Goose Biorefineries Inc., Celluforce, GranBio Investimentos SA, Hokuetsu Corp., Melodea Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., and Sappi Ltd. Also, the nanocrystalline cellulose market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

