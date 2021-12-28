28 December 2021
Company Announcement 17/2021
Nordic Shipholding A/S — Financial calendar 2022
Financial Calendar 2022
14 March 2022 Deadline for any shareholder’s request to include specific items on the Agenda for the Annual General Meeting
23 March 2022 Annual Report 2021
26 April 2022 Annual General Meeting
25 May 2022 Q1 result 2022
24 August 2022 Half year result 2022
23 November 2022 Q3 result 2022
For further information please contact
Esben Poulsson, Chairman of the Board, Nordic Shipholding A/S (+45) 3929 1000