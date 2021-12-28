Company Announcement 17/2021

| Source: Nordic Shipholding A/S Nordic Shipholding A/S

Copenhagen K, DENMARK

28 December 2021

Company Announcement 17/2021

Nordic Shipholding A/S — Financial calendar 2022



Financial Calendar 2022                                


14 March 2022          Deadline for any shareholder’s request to include specific items on the Agenda for the Annual General Meeting

23 March 2022          Annual Report 2021                 

26 April 2022            Annual General Meeting

25 May 2022             Q1 result 2022                        

24 August 2022        Half year result 2022        
        
23 November 2022    Q3 result 2022                        


For further information please contact
Esben Poulsson, Chairman of the Board, Nordic Shipholding A/S (+45) 3929 1000