English Danish

28 December 2021

Company Announcement 17/2021

Nordic Shipholding A/S — Financial calendar 2022









Financial Calendar 2022





14 March 2022 Deadline for any shareholder’s request to include specific items on the Agenda for the Annual General Meeting

23 March 2022 Annual Report 2021

26 April 2022 Annual General Meeting

25 May 2022 Q1 result 2022

24 August 2022 Half year result 2022



23 November 2022 Q3 result 2022





For further information please contact

Esben Poulsson, Chairman of the Board, Nordic Shipholding A/S (+45) 3929 1000