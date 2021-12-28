The Global Model Based Enterprise Market is expected to grow by $ 11.25 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.44% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Model Based Enterprise Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192450/?utm_source=GNW

44% during the forecast period. Our report on the model based enterprise market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by evolving software capabilities and reduced costs and the need for infrastructure investments. In addition, evolving software capabilities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The model based enterprise market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The model based enterprise market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• aerospace and defense

• automotive

• electrical and electronics

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising adoption of IoT and cloud-based platformsas one of the prime reasons driving the model based enterprise market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading model based enterprise market vendors that include Anark Corp, Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, General Electric Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG.

