Well-Known Corporate Lawyer J. Ryan Schmidt Joins Kane Russell Coleman Logan

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Russell Coleman Logan announces that J. Ryan Schmidt has joined the firm’s Corporate and Real Estate Law section. Schmidt is well-known as a top Corporate Law attorney with extensive experience in energy industry transactions, and he has also represented many clients in commercial and industrial real estate projects.

Schmidt expands the firm’s bench strength in Corporate and Real Estate Law, adding unique experience in the purchase and sale of mitigation credits, land and marine construction contracts and complicated financing projects.

“We are pleased to have Ryan Schmidt join the team in Houston. He adds a deep understanding of the most complex deals and the ability to maneuver through key negotiations,” said Arthur Nathan, Director in the KRCL Houston office. “I know our clients will benefit from his unique skill set.”

A cum laude graduate of St. Edward’s University in 2000, Schmidt received his law degree from Texas Tech University School of Law, earning his J.D. cum laude in 2003. He is a member of the Houston Bar Association and several sections of the State Bar of Texas including Real Estate, Oil & Gas Law, Construction Law, Aviation Law and Animal Law. He also serves with numerous civic and industry organizations such as the Woodlands Area Economic Development Partnership and the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation, as well as the Associated General Contractors of America, the Associated Builders and Contractors and the Victoria Builders Association.

Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC is a full-service law firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. Formed in 1992, the firm provides professional services for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized public and private companies to entrepreneurs. KRCL handles a wide array of transactional, litigation, employment, and bankruptcy matters in Texas and throughout the country.

SOURCE: Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC

