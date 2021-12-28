Carbon County Sheriff Transitions to Virtual Sheriff's Sales

JIM THORPE, Pa., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon County, Pennsylvania will move its sheriff's sales auctions to an online format using online auction platform Bid4Assets.com. By taking the process online and allowing participants to bid remotely, the county will expand the sale to a wider range of buyers. This greatly increases the chance for third-party property sales and minimizes bank-owned properties in the community. The online format also allows Carbon County to conduct all sales at no cost.

"This is an opportunity to modernize a key function of our office with numerous benefits for the community," said Carbon County Sheriff Tony Harvilla, "Auction participants will be able to place their bids in a matter of minutes from their cell phone or computer rather than spend hours at the courthouse each month, freeing up our staff with more time to assist residents looking to get their homes out of the sale. This transition is a win for all parties involved."

Bidders must register a free Bid4Assets account and fund a $1,000 deposit to participate in the sale. A full list of available properties and additional terms of sale can be viewed at www.bid4assets.com/CarbonPA.

"Carbon County is transitioning online with ideal timing," said Bid4Assets' President Jesse Loomis, "Sheriff offices throughout the Commonwealth have been experiencing the benefits of an online sale, from reduced costs to better sale results. There is a simple reason this format is being adopted so rapidly throughout sheriff offices in the Commonwealth; it works."

Bid4Assets was founded in 1999 and has conducted online tax sales for counties across the country, generating over a billion dollars in county proceeds.

About Bid4Assets

Bid4Assets is one of the world's leading marketplaces for the sale of distressed real estate property sold by governments, county tax-collectors, financial institutions, and real estate funds. It conducts online tax sales for counties across the country and has grossed more than $1 billion dollars in auction sales. Bid4Assets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services.

About Liquidity Services, Inc.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, to approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. It supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills.

