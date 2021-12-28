Donate to Dog Rescue by Rescue Me & Other 501c3 Pet Charities by Dec. 31 for a 2021 Tax Deduction

Dog rescue charities, local humane societies, animal shelters, and other nonprofit animal rescues need year-end tax-deductible donations to save the most pets in 2022

ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donate to Rescue Me, your local animal shelter, or other pet rescue groups on or before December 31, 2021 to ensure you receive a 2021 tax deduction, where allowed by law. Rescue Me has more than 2 million registered users and operates one of the most visited pet charity websites in the world.

“Rescue Me has helped more than 1,088,000 pets find homes, operates a dog rescue center for special needs dogs on 135 acres, and studies natural treatments for pet diseases,” said founder Jeff Gold.

Whether donating to Rescue Me or your local animal shelter, year-end tax deductible donations provide the essential funding nonprofit animal charities require to operate effectively to save the most lives the following year.

Be sure to verify the charity you donate to is listed as a tax-exempt organization on the IRS website. Look for a page like this IRS verification page for Rescue Me on the IRS site.

About Rescue Me
Rescue Me is a national 501c3 nonprofit animal rescue charity based in Atlanta, Georgia.

