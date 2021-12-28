Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

28 December 2021

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 30 December 2021

Effective from 30 December 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 30 December 2021 to 31 March 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030486675, (Tier2), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 30 December 2021: 1.1610% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

