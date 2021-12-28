The Global Precast Concrete Market is expected to grow by $ 16.43 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Precast Concrete Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192440/?utm_source=GNW

32% during the forecast period. Our report on the precast concrete market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in concerns towards work-area safety and need to lower the environmental impact and growing urbanization and industrialization. In addition, the increase in concerns towards work-area safety and need to lower the environmental impact is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The precast concrete market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The precast concrete market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Building components

• Transportation

• Water and waste handling

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the demand for low-cost residential unitsas one of the prime reasons driving the precast concrete market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on precast concrete market covers the following areas:

• Precast concrete market sizing

• Precast concrete market forecast

• Precast concrete market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading precast concrete market vendors that include Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, Forterra Inc., Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Kiewit Corp., LafargeHolcim Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and Tindall Corp. Also, the precast concrete market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

