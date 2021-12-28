The Global Military Communication Market is expected to grow by $ 6.61 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.79% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Communication Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192432/?utm_source=GNW

79% during the forecast period. Our report on the military communication market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of IoT devices and the increasing procurement of advanced military communication systems to strengthen defense communication security. In addition, the increasing use of IoT devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The military communication market analysis includes the system segment and geographic landscape.



The military communication market is segmented as below:

By System

• SATCOM system

• Radio system

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of wireless communication technologyas one of the prime reasons driving the military communication market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on military communication market covers the following areas:

• Military communication market sizing

• Military communication market forecast

• Military communication market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military communication market vendors that include ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Thales Group. Also, the military communication market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

