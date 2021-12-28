Verano Announces Closing Of Connecticut Pharmaceutical Solutions, Inc and Caring Nature, LLC Transactions

In consummating the transactions, Verano acquired all of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Caring Nature, LLC, which holds an active dispensary in Waterbury, Connecticut, and Connecticut Pharmaceutical Solutions, Inc., which holds an operating cultivation and production facility in Rocky Hill, Connecticut

The accretive acquisitions affirm Verano’s vertical integration in Connecticut, one of the most recent states to pass adult-use legislation, and follow the Company’s recent acquisition of an active dispensary in Meriden that closed on October 25, 2021

Verano’s operational footprint spans 12 states, 10 of which are vertically integrated, and counts 93 dispensaries and over 1,000,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation capacity nationwide



CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the closing of its previously announced (November 10, 2021) transactions to acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Caring Nature, LLC and Connecticut Pharmaceutical Solutions, Inc. Collectively, these acquisitions expand Verano’s presence on the East Coast with the addition of vertically integrated operations in the attractive Connecticut market.

Transaction Highlights

Caring Nature, LLC

The acquisition of all of the equity interests of Caring Nature, LLC, includes one active dispensary in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Connecticut Pharmaceutical Solutions, Inc.

The acquisition of all of the equity interests of Connecticut Pharmaceutical Solutions, Inc., includes an active, 216,532 sq. ft. state-of-the-art cultivation and production facility in Rocky Hill, Connecticut.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 15 U.S. states, with active operations in 12 U.S. states, including 12 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com .

