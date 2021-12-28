The Global Antibacterial Coatings for Medical Device Market is expected to grow by $ 584.96 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.84% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antibacterial Coatings for Medical Device Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192427/?utm_source=GNW

96 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.84% during the forecast period. Our report on antibacterial coatings for medical device market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for cardiovascular and orthopedic implants and increasing hospital-associated infections. In addition, the growing demand for cardiovascular and orthopedic implants is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The antibacterial coatings for medical device market analysis includes the device segment and geographic landscape.



The antibacterial coatings for medical device market is segmented as below:

By Device

• Durable devices

• Single-use devices



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing medical device industryas one of the prime reasons driving the antibacterial coatings for medical device market growth during the next few years.



Our report on antibacterial coatings for medical device market covers the following areas:

• Antibacterial coatings for medical device market sizing

• Antibacterial coatings for medical device market forecast

• Antibacterial coatings for medical device market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading antibacterial coatings for medical device market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, AST Products Inc., BASF SE, BioInteractions Ltd, Covalon Technologies Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., KISCO Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, PPG Industries Inc., and Sciessent LLC. Also, the antibacterial coatings for medical device market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

