Conn’s, Inc. To Host a Virtual Investor Day on January 20, 2022

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) (“Conn’s” or the “Company”), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products, and provider of consumer credit, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on January 20, 2022. Conn’s will host a webcast beginning at 8:00 a.m. CST followed by a live question and answer session.



To pre-register for Conn’s January 20, 2022, Investor Day, please visit the “Events” section on Conn’s investor relations website at https://ir.conns.com/events.

Conn’s Investor Day will include presentations from Chandra Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer, George Bchara, Chief Financial Officer, Rodney Lastinger, President of Retail, TJ Fenton, Chief Credit Officer, and Bobby Martin, Lead Independent Director. The event will provide a comprehensive update on Conn’s strategic growth initiatives.

A live webcast of the event, as well as a replay, will be available at https://ir.conns.com/events.

About Conn’s, Inc.

Conn’s is a specialty retailer currently operating 150+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company’s primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as both traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, 4K Ultra HD, and 8K televisions, gaming products, next generation video game consoles and home theater and portable audio equipment; and

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn’s offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn’s provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

