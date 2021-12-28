The Global Call Center Software Market is expected to grow by $ 11.67 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 16.35% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Call Center Software Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192418/?utm_source=GNW

35% during the forecast period. Our report on the call center software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for the automation of contact center solutions and the growing emphasis on enhancing customer experience through omnichannel solutions. In addition, increasing demand for the automation of contact center solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The call center software market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The call center software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• IT and Telecom

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the surging adoption of cloud-based contact centers as one of the prime reasons driving the call center software market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on call center software market covers the following areas:

• Call center software market sizing

• Call center software market forecast

• Call center software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading call center software market vendors that include 8x8 Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Five9 Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., NICE Ltd., Talkdesk Inc., and Vonage Holdings Corp. Also, the call center software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

