EU COVID-19 Vaccine and Therapeutics Insights, Trends, and Growth Opportunities

Importantly, the study identifies actionable growth opportunities for industry participants.Like the United States, the European Union received criticism for vaccine nationalism, but it is taking steps to encourage global vaccine access.



It has launched the Team Europe initiative for improving manufacturing and access to vaccines, medicines, and health technologies in Africa.Initiatives such as the EU Digital Vaccination Passport and UK NHS COVID Pass app will help Europe in safe reopening and overcoming COVID-19 variants of concern to a certain extent. Although vaccinations are progressing at a fast pace, factors that will determine campaigns’ future course include political and religious situations, vaccine availability and access, and vaccine hesitancy specifically in younger population groups. The low vaccination rate in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) is fueling another COVID-19 surge (especially because of the Delta variant) and causing a healthcare crisis in Bulgaria, Romania and Latvia.Topics covered include:

•Analyses of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics

•Strategies of vaccine manufacturers to scale up their global manufacturing network

•COVID-19 vaccination rollouts

•The role of digital technology in the COVID-19 battle

•The Growth Opportunity Universe

Author: Surbhi Gupta

