Milestone Scientific Announces Purchase of CompuFlo / CathCheck™ Verification System Disposables at Two Additional Premier Hospitals

ROSELAND, N.J., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today announced the purchase of its CompuFlo® Epidural and CathCheck™ Verification System disposables from two additional leading hospitals, expanding the Company’s geographic footprint.



Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Milestone Scientific, stated, “These orders from well recognized hospitals illustrate our continued traction in the market. Importantly, both of these hospitals belong to large healthcare systems. One of these new hospitals represents an expansion to an additional location within its existing healthcare system, which is important validation of our technology. The use of our instruments and disposables provides a level of safety and efficiency not currently available using conventional syringes, as well as a significant economic benefit to the institution. We have a growing pipeline of healthcare institutions across the country, and remain committed to our goal of establishing the CompuFlo Epidural instrument as the new standard of care in epidural anesthesia.”

The clinical and safety benefits of the CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck Verification System are backed by numerous published clinical studies demonstrating reductions in epidural punctures and complication rates, and can contribute to time savings on the part of anesthesiologists. Dr. Mark Hochman, Director of Clinical Affairs stated, “The momentum we’re gaining in the marketplace is a direct reflection of the growing clinical evidence supporting routine use of the CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck Verification System in clinical practice.”

A recent study has shown that the CompuFlo Epidural instrument has the potential to significantly reduce costs associated with morbidity, providing a direct economic benefit to healthcare institutions. Similarly, the CathCheck Verification System has the potential to transform the monitoring of catheter placement by confirming the presence or absence of a pulsatile waveform which correlates to the correct placement of a catheter. This can be accomplished within two minutes, versus 20 to 40 minutes using conventional methods, thus providing an additional benefit to the use of the CompuFlo-Epidural System.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view Milestone Scientific’s brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact: David Waldman or Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020