Global Consulting Firm Inspire11 Launches the Eleven Scholarship

CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire11 announces the launch of the Eleven Scholarship. The Eleven Scholarship supports underrepresented minorities and first-generation college students to secure access to higher education. For the 2022/2023 school year, the Eleven Scholarship will award two students pursuing an undergraduate degree in a STEM field of study with $5,000 towards their education. Students will also be offered mentorship aligned to their field of study throughout the school year.

The Eleven Scholarship launches as part of Inspire11's greater purpose and commitment to "Inspiring a better tomorrow for ALL." The Scholarship is a momentous step towards establishing an Inspire11 Foundation later in 2022. "If businesses are more human than ever before, then we need to take care of humans like never before," said Alban Mehmeti, CEO of Inspire11. "The Eleven Scholarship and our greater plans to establish a charitable arm of Inspire11 will guide us applying our 'beyond what's expected' mentality to make radical and tangible impact in the communities we live in and around the world." The Inspire11 Foundation will form in 2022 as Inspire11's nonprofit social enterprise, working towards donating 1.1% of its equity, service, and employee time to communities around the world.

Applications for the Eleven Scholarship are now open and will close on May 5, 2022. The two award recipients will be notified on June 2, 2022. To learn more about the scholarship, application process, and to donate, please visit https://bold.org/scholarships/eleven-scholarship.

About Inspire11

Inspire11 is a global consulting firm that combines strategy, design, digital, and strategic ventures to create unparalleled value and positively transform the world in its wake. Inspire11 works with people and organizations to bring ideas to life at any maturity and scale, and however quickly they need to make radical change and impact. The "11" in the name bears a strong significance in that team members push beyond the traditional confines of business and technology to deliver heightened levels of growth, innovation, and competitive advantage. With almost 300 employees in North America and the Balkans, the company grew 39% in 2021 and was recognized as a 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company. Its home page is www.inspire11.com.

Contact

Laura Sundberg

Chief Marketing Officer

Marketing@Inspire11.com

Related Images











Image 1: Inspire11





Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment