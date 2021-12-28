Futurism Launches 'Zero Trust Managed Security Acceleration Services'

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futurism Technologies, a leading IBM Global Security Solutions Partner, rolls out 'Zero-Trust Managed Security Acceleration Services' powered by best-of-breed IBM Security Solutions viz. IBM QRadar, IBM Maas360, IBM Verify and IBM Guardium Data Protection, all integrated with IBM Watson - the AI for smarter business.

Zero Trust is a conceptual and architectural framework for moving security from a network-oriented, perimeter-based security model to one based on continuous verification of trust.

"Traditional incident response approaches leave security and IT teams overwhelmed and perplexed when it comes to thwarting coming-of-age attacks. Our Zero-Trust Security approach helps to eliminate attacks before they take place. Futurism Managed Security Acceleration Services offer a novel security approach that can effectively adapt to the complexities of a modern security infrastructure, embrace hybrid workplace environment and protect people, apps, devices and data wherever it goes or stays," said Mr. Sheetal Pansare, CEO of Futurism Technologies.

"With scores of successful deployments and customers across the entire cybersecurity landscape, we are a trusted name for managed security services. We know that security is never a 'one-size-fits-all' concept and our comprehensive security portfolio validates our commitment to continuous Zero-Trust security," added Mr. Sheetal Pansare.

As a leading IBM Global Security Solutions Partner, Futurism aims to extend the Zero-Trust security model developed by IBM to help enterprises accelerate their journey towards Zero-Trust maturity. With Zero-Trust expertise, Futurism intends to simplify risk management by eliminating implicit trust. No matter the user, situation, user location, and access method, security takes center stage with the most tested, proven and extreme cybersecurity checks.

Developed using the IBM Zero Trust Framework, Futurism brings a powerful portfolio of Managed Security Acceleration Services:

Futurism Eagle Eye : Advanced threat protection (SIEM service) powered by IBM QRadar with Watson

Futurism aims to help businesses ramp up their Zero-Trust journey by defining a multi-disciplinary and well-integrated Zero-Trust strategy. "Our certified cybersecurity experts can help businesses verify that resources, data and users are securely connected through a powerful deny-by-default authorization and policy," concluded Mr. Sheetal Pansare.

About Futurism Technologies

Futurism Technologies is a trusted digital transformation (DX) partner for more than 1,000+ Fortune listed organizations spanning across healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and various other verticals. We are also an IBM Global Security Solutions Partner helping MSPs, Channel Partners and mid sized businesses adopt market-leading IBM security technology. We provide Security Consulting, Advisory, Integration & '24 x 7′ Managed Security Services using a Zero-Trust Security Framework globally through our SOC centers located in the U.S., UAE & India.

Contact

Praful Mayekar

Global COO

Mobile: +1-732-790-2376

Email: prafulm@futurismtechnologies.com

Website: www.futurismtechnologies.com

