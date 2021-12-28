Dickey’s Restaurant Brands Fuels Growth to Reach New Milestone

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Already known as the world’s largest barbecue concept, demand for Dickey’s Restaurant Brands has driven the family-owned franchise to achieve a new growth milestone.

On Dec. 10, Dickey’s Restaurant Brands celebrated opening its 700th location worldwide across all of its concepts, including Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Wing Boss, Big Deal Burger and Trailer Birds. Trailer Birds Hot Chicken began serving the Ocoee, Florida community, securing Dickey’s Restaurant Brands’ landmark opening.

“The growing popularity of each of our concepts is enabling Dickey’s Restaurant Brands to expand at a very fast pace,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Guests are interested in testing out our portfolio of delicious offerings, and the success we’ve seen is reflected in Dickey’s Restaurant Brands hitting 700 locations. We’re proud of the incredible growth we’ve achieved thus far, and we can’t wait to see where these brands continue to take us.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s has over 550 locations across the United States and six other countries and is on track to have over 600 locations by the end of 2021.

In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

