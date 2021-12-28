Stay Flexible in 2022: Marketing Consultant Reflects on Lessons Learned

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husam Jandal, internationally acclaimed business and marketing consultant, says business owners should reevaluate their marketing strategies going into the new year. Due to massive shifts in consumer behavior and changes in technology, approaches that have previously been successful are not likely to produce the same results going forward. An in-depth look at how marketers should reframe their approach can be found in his complimentary report, "6 Essential Marketing Lessons Learned in 2021."

"Many business owners, and even marketers, think that consumers are tired of being online or that their attention spans are shorter now," Jandal explains. "Statistically, that's not at all what we're seeing. Almost a third of adults are online almost constantly. What is changing is how people engage when they're online."

Jandal draws on research from Pew and HubSpot, which indicates online shopping is up dramatically, with Gen Z and Millennials spending an additional 43 to 46 minutes per day shopping online. Large portions of the population are also engaging in social media and performing research in new ways.

"These present more opportunities for businesses to connect with their audiences digitally," Jandal says. "However, brands need to take a hard look at their personas to ensure they're still trying to reach the right people and whether the types of content they're creating align with their needs."

The business and digital marketing consultant recommends a ground-up approach and overall refresh of marketing strategies going into 2022. Businesses may find their audience, audience's preferred channels, and the types of content they appreciate have changed over the past year.

He says it's also a good time for brands to reevaluate their core messaging — not just in terms of value propositions but in defining what the brand itself stands for and whether it resonates with today's ethos-concerned consumers.

"Loyalty is hard to come by in today's market," Jandal laments. "Businesses often think about how customer care builds better relationships, and it does, but it starts with your marketing. Your branding. Simplicity, seamless omnichannel experiences, and genuine empathy demonstrated through digital marketing will create forerunners in business this year."

Business owners interested in exploring some of the recent marketing lessons learned or developing a comprehensive digital marketing plan are encouraged to visit HusamJandal.com.

About Husam Jandal

Husam Jandal is an internationally renowned business and marketing consultant and public speaker with a background that includes teaching Google Partners, educating at a collegiate level, receiving multiple Web Marketing Association Awards, and earning rave reviews from businesses of all sizes. For more information on his speaking or consultancy services, visit HusamJandal.com.

CONTACT:

Husam Jandal

pr@husamjandal.com

+1.877.777.2057

Related Images











Image 1: 6 Essential Marketing Lessons Learned in 2021





2021 was a pivotal year. Apply these lessons learned to amplify your marketing strategy in 2022 and beyond.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment