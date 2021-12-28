Correction: AB “Ignitis grupė” financial calendar 2021

English Lithuanian

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that will not announce its preliminary monthly financial results going forward. This decision was made based on such information limited relevance, taking into account the nature of the Group’s activities, and the best information announcement practices of energy sector companies which securities are traded on the international stock exchanges. This change is also reflected in the Group‘s financial calendar 2022 (link).



Accordingly, the Group will not announce its preliminary financial results for 11-months of 2021 on 30 December 2021.

Revised reporting dates for 2021, including the General Meeting of Shareholders, provided below:

28 January 2021: Preliminary financial results for 12-months of 2020 (announced) 26 February 2021: (i) Annual audited financial statements for 2020, annual report for 2020 verified by auditors and proposal for profit (loss) distribution (announced)

(ii) Preliminary financial results for 1-month of 2021 (announced) 25 March 2021: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (announced) 30 March 2021: Preliminary financial results for 2-months of 2021 (announced) 29 April 2021: Preliminary financial results for 3-months of 2021 (announced) 27 May 2021: (i) Interim report for the first quarter of 2021 (announced)

(ii) Preliminary financial results for 4-months of 2021 (announced) 29 June 2021: Preliminary financial results for 5-months of 2021 (announced) 29 July 2021: Preliminary financial results for 6-months of 2021 (announced) 31 August 2021 (i) Interim report for the first half-year of 2021 (announced)

(ii) Preliminary financial results for 7-months of 2021 (announced) 30 September 2021: Preliminary financial results for 8-months of 2021 (announced) 28 October 2021: Preliminary financial results for 9-months of 2021 (announced) 30 November 2021: (i) Interim report for the first nine months of 2021 (announced)

(ii) Preliminary financial results for 10-months of 2021 (announced)

