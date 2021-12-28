Invalda INVL has agreed on the sale of shares in Inservis Group companies

English Lithuanian

Invalda INVL informs that on 28 December 2021 an agreement was signed with a company belonging to the Civinity group of companies for the sale of 100% of the shares of 4 (four) facilities management group companies: UAB Inservis owned by Invalda INVL UAB as well as UAB Priemestis, UAB Jurita and SIA Inservis (Latvia), owned by UAB įmonių grupė Inservis, a company controlled by Invalda INVL.

The total sale price for the shares is EUR 7 million and the price or part thereof, if applicable, may be adjusted by (a) increasing it by 12% annual interest rate calculated in accordance with the principle agreed between the parties and (b) reducing it by impairment, if any.

Closing of the transaction requires the permission of the Competition Council and other actions agreed by the parties. The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2022.