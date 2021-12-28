Global Lycopene Market to Reach $168.5 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lycopene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032099/?utm_source=GNW
5 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027. Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$111.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
- The Lycopene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -
- Basf SE
- Bayer AG
- General Nutrition Centers, Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Jameson (Irish Distillers Limited)
- Kagome Co., Ltd.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- LycoRed Ltd.
- NBTY
- Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development Co., Ltd.
- The Nature’s Bounty Co.
- Wellgreen Technology
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032099/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Lycopene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Synthetic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Natural by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Natural by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Dietary
Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Dietary Supplements by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Dietary Supplements by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Personal Care Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care Products
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Beadlets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Beadlets by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Beadlets by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil Suspension by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Oil Suspension by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil Suspension by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Powder by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Powder by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Emulsion by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Emulsion by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Emulsion by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by Source -
Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Lycopene by Form - Beadlets,
Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil
Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil
Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil
Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil
Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Lycopene by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil
Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil
Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Form - Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil
Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil
Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by Source -
Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Lycopene by Form - Beadlets,
Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil
Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 125: Spain Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil
Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Lycopene by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 131: Russia Historic Review for Lycopene by Application -
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene by
Form - Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Russia Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil
Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Lycopene by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 137: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lycopene by
Source - Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 138: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and
Natural for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Lycopene by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,
Dietary Supplements and Personal Care Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 140: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lycopene by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Personal Care Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 141: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and
Personal Care Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Lycopene by Form - Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and
Emulsion - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 143: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lycopene by Form -
Beadlets, Oil Suspension, Powder and Emulsion Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 144: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beadlets, Oil
Suspension, Powder and Emulsion for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lycopene by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 147: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Lycopene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Lycopene
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032099/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________