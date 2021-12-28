nuEra Announces the Grand Opening of Their Newest Dispensary in Aurora, IL

CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra, one of Illinois' only vertically integrated cannabis companies wholly owned and operated within Illinois, proudly announces the Grand Opening of its newest dispensary this Friday, Dec. 31, in Aurora, Illinois. Operating hours this week are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with Grand Opening hours on Thursday and Friday to be 10 a.m.-9 p.m. nuEra Aurora is located at 1415 Corporate Blvd. right next to Chicago Premium Outlets Mall and 420 feet from Exit 119B, Farnsworth Rd.

The Grand Opening event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Mayor of Aurora and other special guests. nuEra has completely renovated the location for a convenient, fun, and easy retail experience. nuEra Aurora will offer online pre-ordering for adults 21 and older and is technology-enabled with kiosks for quick ordering for walk-ins. Pre-orders can be made at nueracannabis.com/aurora-adult-use-menu/.

"We are excited to bring our nuEra-branded products to Aurora, including our High Times 2021 Cannabis Cup first-place product 'Dubble Joint,'" said Jonah Rapino, nuEra's Marketing Director. The dispensary will also have hundreds of other products available for customers 21+. "We are preparing an amazing menu with an incredible array of products from Illinois' best producers — flower, cartridges, edibles, and more. There will be something for everyone, and our budtenders are ready to educate and assist," he added.

nuEra was a pioneer in the Illinois cannabis market and has been serving the Illinois medical cannabis community since 2015 with locations in Chicago, Urbana, and East Peoria, where many Illinois residents have already been patients and customers for years. nuEra also operates two additional Adult-Use-only dispensaries in Pekin and Champaign, Illinois.

The company added 22 new positions to prepare for the onset of Adult-Use sales at its new locations and generated a large number of construction and other ancillary jobs for work designing the store's exterior and interior to safely accommodate customers. At this time, the organization is following COVID guidelines for IDPH. Customers are required to wear masks and must maintain proper social distancing while shopping in-store.

nuEra is also committed to giving back to the community in a variety of ways. Since full-legalization in January 2020, nuEra has been sourcing a majority of its staff from Disproportionately Impacted Areas (DIAs), hiring interns and apprentices from Cannabis Studies programs at City Colleges of Chicago and, whenever possible, partnering with minority- and women-owned businesses for ancillary services. Most recently, nuEra Hillcrest Cultivation recently donated $100,000 to Illinois Valley Community College's cannabis production certificate program, and nuEra Dispensaries have donated over $370,000 to the Social Equity Cannabis Business Development Fund, which will be used to support new Social Equity Cannabis license holders in Illinois via low-interest loans and other programs.

Find out more about nuEra at www.nueracannabis.com.

Media Contact

Jonah Rapino - Director of Marketing

jrapino@nueracannabis.com

(773) 687-8480

