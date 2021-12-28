“First-Time Buyer” Season 2 Now Available on Hulu

Chicago, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The second season of First-Time Buyer by the National Association of Realtors® is now available to stream on Hulu. The docuseries was created by NAR to provide the most realistic portrayal of the American homebuying process while highlighting the vital role that Realtors® play in helping U.S. consumers achieve the dream of homeownership.

“First-Time Buyer gives viewers a genuine, inside look into the emotions our clients face as they go through the homebuying process,” said NAR President Leslie Rouda Smith, a Realtor® from Plano, Texas, and a broker associate at Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate in Dallas. “This series does a fantastic job of showing how Realtors® help their clients navigate all the challenges that can pop up during a transaction to ensure a successful and secure first home purchase.”

Like season one, each of the eight new episodes follows different individuals, couples and families through their first homebuying journey. The new season was filmed in different locations across Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and South Carolina.

“The appeal in these stories is that they feature people that you can relate to,” said NAR Head of Production Alicia Bailey. “They face many of the common first-timer fears that can often prevent someone from starting or continuing their home search. We also see firsthand how Realtors®’ expertise is invaluable when facing the unexpected. Sometimes you need an expert to help make a milestone decision with confidence.”

First-Time Buyer is an extension of NAR’s consumer advertising campaign, which works to elevate the Realtor® brand by highlighting unique differentiators, such as Realtors®’ commitment to the association’s Code of Ethics and how that distinguishes Realtors® from non-member real estate agents and listing apps. Third-party market research conducted in Fall 2021 showed that roughly 89% of viewers were more likely to use a Realtor® as a result of NAR’s “That’s Who We R” campaign.

All episodes from season one are also currently available to stream for free on YouTube, Facebook and https://firsttimebuyer.realtor.

