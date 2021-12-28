TudaBirds ($BURD) to Conclude Their Presale by the End of 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TudaBirds is excited to announce that the final stage of their BSC and SOL public sale is ending at a minute before midnight on the 31. Of December – the last chance to get $BURD at 10% below listing price. After the conclusion of the public presale, liquidity pools will be generated and the token will be up for trading on PancakeSwap, Raydium, and CoinsBit.



With the conclusion of the public presale, venture capitalists and investors alike can freely trade the TokenGuard audited next-generation NFT-Driven Gaming token.

TudaBirds is a next-generation NFT-gaming project that has a diversified community of over fifty thousand members. TudaBirds comes to the market with an innovative perspective on what NFT gaming could be through an innovative metaverse called MetaNest. MetaNest serves as a multi-functional hub that stores and relays information throughout the TudaBirds community.

Furthermore, MetaNest functions as a next-gen NFT gaming metaverse where users can participate in our PVP Games - using $BURD to place bets in our high-stakes, action-packed betting rooms, or relaxing with a more laid back venue through trivia contests, raffles, traditional games, and many more.

MetaNest serves as a centralized hub for $BURD holders within a decentralized ledger, allowing for things such as virtual real estate gaming rooms consisting of gaming hubs, video challenge facilities, and NFBs.

NFBs (Non-Fungible Birds) are NFTs that constitute user-managed avatars that are subject to usage within the MetaNest as well as revenue share.

"With the current state of NFTs, there is much room for innovation which makes this revolutionary technology an appealing prospect for far more than mere profile pictures and digital art. Building a decentralized infrastructure while merging NFTs and the MetaVerse is the future, and TudaBirds is the project leading the charge." -- said the CEO of TudaBirds, Daniel Steeves.

The VGR's (Virtual Game Rooms) range in complexity, from simple puzzle games like Birdtris to more complicated games like Battle200X, the integrated nestBet system will allow for members to create and manage their games, while utilizing the metaNests' interconnected leaderboards and member profiles to make it all one seamless, immersive experience.

Evolutionary Avatars are the future of NFT technology, and TudaBirds is the first project to incorporate an evolutionary user-enabled design element into their structure.

Getting an evolutionary avatar (NFB) requires minting it alongside an abundance of unique accessories.

$BURD is the main token that is to be used within the TudaBirds decentralized ecosystem. It has many utilities within the MetaNest Metaverse primarily centered around the NFBs and NFT gaming.

Other than the MetaNest and venture capital appeal of $BURD, $BURD tokens can be used for staking. Shortly after the liquidity pools are generated, $BURD will be available for staking on both PancakeSwap and Raydium, allowing both BSC users and SOL users to stake their $BURD tokens.

In essence, $BURD is launching with a hefty utility as well as all the investor incentives such as staking.

As of writing this press release, TudaBirds has already made substantial moves in terms of community building with thousands of people across its social media platforms and, five brilliant business partnerships including a gamers network and a 3D game developer.

As soon as $BURD is listed after the public presale ends, both DEX and CEX investors alike can participate in trading.

About TudaBirds

TudaBirds is a next-generation NFT/Metaverse Gaming project based on the BSC and SOL blockchains. It aims to completely reimagine the way that NFT gaming works through innovating upon existing blockchain technology, as well as making advancements on the digital ledger.

By combining top-shelf tokenomics and a team comprised of seasoned blockchain developers, $BURD strives to provide its investors with a sizable ROI as well as a unique way to interact with the future of finance and gaming alike.

