Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter’s 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. Surge in geriatric population and increasing prevalence of high blood pressure or hypertension globally are some of the factors driving the growth of the global antihypertensives market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Antihypertensives Market

The global pandemic (COVID-19) is caused due to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which binds target epithelial lung cells through angiotensin‐converting enzyme 2 in humans. The patients with hypertension along with COVID‐19 are at higher risk. However, the patients without antihypertensive treatment are significantly at higher risk of mortality.

Market Driver

Change in lifestyle, increasing obese population

Controlling blood pressure is of significant health priority to reduce the serious health condition associated with hypertension, which includes strokes, heart failure, stroke, and end‐stage renal failures. Obesity is considered as the major factor to develop hypertension. The change in lifestyle such as inactivity, high calorie intake, leads to obesity. According to WHO, more than 1.9 billion people were overweight in 2016. About 41.0% of obese Americans have hypertension, however, the change in lifestyle is recommended for hypertension patients. The change in lifestyle & increasing incidences of obesity, enhance the demand for antihypertensives in the market.

Increasing prevalence of high blood pressure or hypertension globally.

The hypertension is associated with the risk strokes, heart disease, which are considered as the leading causes of mortality in the US. Hypertension as a primary or contributing cause in US, which nearly accounts half a million deaths. Hypertension is uncontrolled in about 50% of the more than one third of Americans older than 20 years. However, only about 1 in 4 adults (24%) with hypertension have under control condition.

Market Opportunity

High growth of hypertensives in developing economies

Hypertension is a serious medical condition, which significantly increases the risks of heart, kidney, and other diseases. As per WHO, it is estimated about 1.13 billion people have hypertension, out of which two-thirds of the population lives in low- and middle-income countries. The modifiable risk factors associated with hypertensives includes obesity, consumption of alcohol, physical inactivity, whereas the non- modifiable factors include ageing, family history of hypertension, co-existing diseases such as diabetes or kidney disease. Most of the increasing hypertensive cases are highly seen in low- and middle-income countries.

Competitive Landscape

Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, AbbVie, Cipla Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the global antihypertensives market. The market players are adopting new strategies to stay competitive in the global market such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

For instance, June 2019, Mankind Pharma launched Zolahart (Azilsartan), antihypertensive drug at affordable price. The company introduce the drug & focuses to reduce commonly related disease of hypertension. Azilsartan, a new generation anti-hypertensive drug, which is safe to use in hypertensive patients with comorbid conditions such as diabetes or Chronic Kidney Disease.

In April 2019, Cipla Limited announced final approval for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Ambrisentan drug from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). The drug is endothelin receptor antagonist indicated to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

