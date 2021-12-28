Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2021 was another extraordinarily successful year for PayByPhone, the world’s leading mobile parking payment company. The year was marked by the introduction of PayByPhone Business, the world’s first mobile fleet management solution. The company also launched its parking payment management application in 25 new locations, including 21 cities and 4 universities.
“2021 was a banner year for PayByPhone,” said Roamy Valera, CEO North America. “Not only are we the world’s number one mobile parking payment company, but we are also the fastest growing. And with the addition of PayByPhone Business, companies with vehicle fleets can now enjoy the benefits of easy and convenient mobile parking payment.”
PayByPhone Business is a fleet management tool that allows companies to manage fleet parking with one easy-to-use, centralized system. The app’s interactive dashboard allows fleet managers to instantly review parking activity for the entire fleet or individual vehicles. The solution is scalable, so there is no limit to the number of drivers a company can add to the system.
In addition to the introduction of PayByPhone Business, the company also launched in 25 new locations. The PayByPhone app is NOW available to drivers in:
- Delta Grand Hotel Parkade Kelowna
- Kelowna International Airport
- New Jersey Transit
- City of Denver, Colorado
- Epic Parking Toronto
- Town of Carolina Beach, North Carolina
- City of Martinsburg, West Virginia
- Miami Parking Authority & Miami Marlins
- City of Newcastle, New York
- Village of Bal Harbour, Florida
- City of Inglewood, California
- Morristown Parking Authority
- City of Victoria, Robbins Parking
- City of San Mateo, California
- King Harbor Marina, Redondo Beach, California
- City of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Town of New Canaan, Connecticut
- Mercer Island, Washington
- District of Tofino, Robbins Parking
- Town of Lexington, Massachusetts
- City of Asbury Park, New Jersey
- California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
- Missouri State University
- Pasadena City College
- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
As a result of PayByPhone’s expansion, hundreds of thousands more drivers across North America can now pay for parking with their personal mobile devices from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles, using the most convenient app available.
For more information, visit paybyphone.com.
About PayByPhone
PayByPhone’s aim is simple: simplify your journey so you can focus on what matters most. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, they are one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $550 million USD in payments and over 5 million downloads per year. Available in more than 1,000 cities across the globe, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and safely pay for parking without the hassles of coins, lines, or fees. Their smart, intuitive technology is at the centre of their user-first approach, delivered to make everything as simple as possible.