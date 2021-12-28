Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Report to 2031. Market is segmented by product/services (reagents & assay kits, system, software & services), by application (rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjögren’s syndrome, scleroderma, other), by techniques (ELISA, immunofluorescence assay, multiplex assay, others), by end user (hospitals, clinical laboratories, others). By region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa). The report includes detailed profiles of leading antinuclear antibody test market players. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter’s 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. Increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases and supporting government initiatives are some of the factors driving the growth of Antinuclear Antibody Test market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively hit the antinuclear antibody test market due to the series of lockdown and stern social distancing rules across the globe. The global COVID-19 cases on 7th December 2020 were 67.5 million with 1.5 million fatalities, as per the Worldometers. There was complete halt in the production of the reagents & assay kits, system, software & services owing to the strict lockdowns in China, India, and other major countries of EU. Even after the unlocking of the global economies there was significant reduction in the ELISA, immunofluorescence assay, multiplex assay and other antinuclear antibody test in major hospitals, and clinical laboratories. Patients from around the globe have been performing antinuclear antibody test only in emergencies due to strict social distancing norms and fear of getting infected from the COVID-19. However, the success of the COVID-19 vaccines in the clinical trials and the positive sentiments around the globe, boosted the global antinuclear antibody test market.

Market Driver

Increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases

The antinuclear antibody (ANA) test is a primary test to diagnose suspected autoimmune disorder. The ANA test may be positive or rule out different conditions with similar sign & symptoms. The patients with the autoimmune disorder systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) are almost always positive for ANA, however, significant number of patients with other types of disorders may be positive for ANA. The increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorder may be due to various aspects of the environment which interrupt the balance of the immune system.

Rising Government Initiatives

The Autoimmune Diseases Coordinating Committee (ADCC) was established by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), directed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The comprehensive research determines the causes of increasing prevalence. However, the government initiatives promote the development of improved diagnostic tools and evaluating effective strategies. The government initiatives, increasing concern about autoimmune diseases significantly boosts the global antinuclear antibody test market.

Market Opportunity

Increasing demand for Antinuclear Antibody Test.

The antinuclear antibody is blood test that looks at antinuclear antibodies (ANA). The antibodies produced by immune system bind to the body's own tissues. The screening test detects if such antibodies are present in the body. The increasing demand of antinuclear antibodies test to identify autoimmune disorder such as rheumatoid arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Sjögren’s Syndrome and many more. The prevalence of diseases and increasing awareness among population rises demand for antinuclear antibody test globally.

Competitive Landscape

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Erba Diagnostics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Trinity Biotech plc, Antibodies, Inc., EUROIMMUN AG, Inova Diagnostics, Seramun Diagnostic GmbH, Zeus Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the global antinuclear antibody test market. The market players are adopting various strategies to stay competitive in the global market such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

In May 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched InteliQ, a range of quality controls offered in a tube configuration. It offers an effective data management and workflow, as it controls compatible with chemistry and immunoassay diagnostic platforms. The product enables to reduce manual errors, and time consumption.

In October 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific received CE marking for its EliA SARS-CoV-2-Sp1 IgG test and its OmniPath COVID-19 Total Antibody ELISA Test for SARS-CoV-2. The test is designed for quantitative detection of immunoglobulin G against the virus.

