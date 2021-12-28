Associa Chicagoland Names Simon Fox Regional Director

Chicago, IL, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland is pleased to announce that Simon Fox, CMCA®, AMS®, has joined the firm as regional director.

Mr. Fox brings more than 12 years of community management experience to Associa Chicagoland, with a focus on downtown high-rises and onsite management. He previously managed condominium communities in the South Loop, Lakeshore East, and West Loop areas of Chicago. Mr. Fox specializes in assisting communities with declaration amendments, façade projects, and capital HVAC projects. As regional director, he will focus on helping Associa Chicagoland managers better understand the importance of communication and one-on-one customer service, in order to better serve their communities.

“Mr. Fox is excited about Associa Chicagoland’s vision and company culture,” said Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “We are equally excited about his extensive industry background and specialized knowledge of community management issues. His expertise will be a tremendous asset to our team as we continue to expand our community outreach initiatives and further strengthen our relationships with local association boards.”

Mr. Fox is an Illinois licensed community association manager. He holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

