GEX Management CEO purchases convertible note from investor

Dallas, TX., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gex Management Inc.’s (OTC:GXXM) CEO Joseph Frontiere has purchased a convertible note of $160,109.38 into the company’s stock for his own account. Mr. Frontier has agreed to extend the maturity of the note for an extra year and raised the floored conversion price to $.10/sh

About GEX Management

GEX Management, Inc. is a Management Consulting company providing high end Strategy and EnterpriseTechnology Consulting solutions to public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. http://www.gexmanagement.com

