Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 24, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Playtika Holding Corp. (“Playtika” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLTK) securities: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s January 2021 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); or (b) between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On or about January 15, 2021, Playtika conducted its IPO, selling approximately 18.5 million shares of common stock priced at $27.00 per share.

Then, on May 11, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. While the Company's revenue beat expectations by $57.97 million, its GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.09 missed consensus estimates by $0.04.

On this news, Playtika's stock price fell $0.93 per share, or 3.47%, to close at $25.89 per share on May 11, 2021.

Then, on November 3, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Among other items, Playtika reported revenue of $635.9 million, missing consensus estimates by $26.07 million, and GAAP EPS of $0.20, missing consensus estimates by $0.05.

On this news, Playtika’s stock price fell $6.80, or 23%, to close at $22.72 per share on November 3, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s year-over-year total costs and costs related to sales & marketing and research & development were on track to rise significantly by the third quarter of 2021; (ii) the success of the Company’s game portfolio was less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iii) the foregoing issues were likely to negatively impact the Company’s revenue and earnings; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

