Judee von Seldeneck Establishes JVS Philadelphia Fund for Women

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judee von Seldeneck, Founder and Chair of Diversified Search Group, the largest woman-founded executive search firm and a Forbes top-ten executive search firm, announced today the establishment of the JVS Philadelphia Fund for Women, a multi-million-dollar partnership with Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern PA (Ben Franklin) designed to provide capital and to coach women-owned enterprises with strong growth potential in Greater Philadelphia.

The JVS Philadelphia Fund for Women will deploy capital in two primary methods: through grants made to women-owned and led businesses that are positioned for their next stage of growth, selected through a process directly overseen by Ms. von Seldeneck and an Advisory Committee; and through investments in technology-focused ventures in the region that match Ben Franklin’s investment criteria.

“My goal with this fund is to provide women business owners some support and capital to help them achieve their vision,” said von Seldeneck. “We’ve come a long way since we founded Diversified Search Group back in the 70’s, but we’re not there yet. Hopefully, this fund will offer unprecedented access to capital -- by women, from women, and for women.”

The fund will operate with three primary goals: 1) to act as a source of capital to women-owned and operated enterprises in Greater Philadelphia, 2) to connect grant recipients to resources that accelerate growth, and 3) to leverage the experience of established women leaders.

“We are honored to have earned the confidence and trust of a true regional legend to help design and implement the JVS Philadelphia Fund for Women” said Scott Nissenbaum, President and CEO of Ben Franklin.

JVS Philadelphia Fund for Women has also assembled a Corporate Partners Network of companies committed to offering their services to the funded companies to ensure their continued success.

“The Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce congratulates Judee on launching a game-changing fund to support emerging female entrepreneurs,” says Susan Jacobson, Chair, Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. “As one of the great business leaders in our region, Judee continually shows us all what’s possible.”

Grant recipients meet a series of criteria outlined by the fund. Applicants should be women-led/owned enterprises located in Greater Philadelphia with a focus on professional service enterprises and/or product offerings. Companies should be in business for at least two years with demonstrated service or product sales and a path to profitability.

The JVS Philadelphia Fund Advisory Board consists of several high-achieving women business executives.

Applications open on January 3, 2022. For more information on the JVS Philadelphia Fund for Women, please visit JVSPhilaFund.com and follow us at @JVSPhilaFund.

ABOUT BEN FRANKLIN TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS OF SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA

Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania (Ben Franklin) is the Philadelphia region’s Partners with a Purpose. Nationally ranked among the most active seed and early-stage investors, Ben Franklin helps high-growth innovative enterprises plant and nurture their roots, creating both immediate connections and lasting economic growth. The nonprofit has supported more than 2,000 companies to deliver an impact of more than $5 billion and 32,000 jobs in the Philadelphia region. Whether in tech, life sciences, manufacturing, or industries and breakthroughs yet discovered, Ben Franklin works to raise the community of innovation higher, to benefit present and future generations of Pennsylvanians. Visit us at www.partnerswithapurpose.org, or follow us at @bftp_sep.