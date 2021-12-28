ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:



Credit Suisse 2022 Greater China Technology and Internet Virtual Conference from January 5-7, 2022 (China time zone)

24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022 (U.S. Eastern time zone)

Management will be available for one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

