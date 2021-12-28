CPLAY Network - Worlds First Crypto App Store and Privacy Protected Ecosystem Will Launch Dex sale on 25 December, 2021

New York, NY, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Privacy Protected crypto ecosystem - CPLAY Network is Going to launch world’e first crypto currency App Store - CPLAY. From the necessity of crypto business freedom, privacy, and internal community connectivity CPLAY network is ready to launch their 5 core in-house products including Crypto App Store, Non-custodial wallet, Adstation, 2FA Authentication Software, and governance token ($CPLAY). This company is planning to provide one stop solution for cryptocurrency users, business platforms, advertisers and Ad publishers by creating a privacy protected crypto ecosystem.

Due to strict restrictions and app store requirements, many crypto platforms are facing the problem of publishing their official mobile application to global app stores like Google, Apple and Huawei. CPLAY Network came forward with the solution of worlds first crypto currency App Store. Their App Store will create opportunities for crypto-based mobile app publishers and users.

As we know crypto-based advertising option is limited and getting narrower day by day. CPLAY Network is working to make the space for crypto ads in this field. Their Adstation is going to accept crypto currency ads and Ad publishers can earn revenue by monetising their website on CPLAY Publishers Network. They believe their privacy protected services will expand the freedom of crypto business at a large scale. They are also developing super secure non-custodial wallet that will establish crypto users complete control on their crypto assets by protecting privacy at a time. $CPLAY holders can use the wallet to store $CPLAY tokens including other cryptocurrencies. Swap, Staking, and converting facilities will be available. On the other hand their 2FA Shield authenticator will ensure their community user’s account security from unwanted attacks.

Entire ecosystem will be driven by their governance token $CPLAY. They have already deployed their token on most popular Binance smart chain and public sale will get live from 25th December on CoinTool Launchpad. Company have successfully conducted multiple AMA and partnership with some crypto oriented platforms and community.

