Lui Franciosi Looking at the Effects of the Omicron Variant Surge on Seniors During this COVID-19 Pandemic

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lui Franciosi is pleased to announce that Franciosi Consulting Ltd. will be assessing the effects of the Omicron variant surge on seniors during this COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, online media reports and survey portals from various countries will be reviewed to determine the effects that seniors have been facing especially in terms of their healthcare and future planning. Lui Franciosi states, “This has been another challenging year for seniors and their families, and now more recently with the Omicron variant surge. There is a need to better understand how they have been coping with care planning and end-of-life issues, especially those who are living in long term care, assisted living and independent housing. This information can be useful for senior housing administrators in developing better policies for future pandemics. These survey results will be also informative for seniors, families and the general public in due course.”



For more information about Lui Franciosi and his company Franciosi Consulting Ltd., please visit https://franciosiconsulting.com/ or his YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7PSoeH8yN-HuLg5xFi5Qxw/. Dr. Franciosi advises on the operational and research needs of the pharmaceutical and senior care industries. He also discusses topics online such as running your own business, chronic pain, the importance of senior care, Lyme Disease, as well as COVID-19 & the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

About Lui Franciosi

Lui Franciosi is a consultant with over 20 years of executive experience collected in the pharmaceutical and senior care industries. He holds a Masters degree and a Doctorate from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. He also studied business at the University of Warwick in the U.K. Lui Franciosi founded Franciosi Consulting Ltd. in 2015 and is the President and CEO.

